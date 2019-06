ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage girl who was reported missing in Rockland on Monday has been found safe, police said.

Jalyn Dias, 17, was located Tuesday after being missing for more than 24 hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Rockland Police Dept would like to announce that Jayln Dias has been located. We would like to thank the public for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/ujch3eDP3d — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) June 12, 2019

