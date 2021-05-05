MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenage moped driver was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Bypass 28 and the on-ramp for Route 101 westbound around 9:10 p.m. found it had involved a moped driven by a 17-year-old Manchester male and a GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old Manchester man, police said.

The driver of the moped was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

