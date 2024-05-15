NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager shot and killed at a house party over the weekend is being remembered.

Investigators have identified the victim as 16-year-old Ygor Correia of Bellingham.

Correia was shot at a party in Northboro early Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Another teen was hurt.

Three people are facing charges in connection with the shooting.

A GoFundMe set up to assist in funeral costs, including transporting Correia home to Brazil for burial, has so far raised over $11,000.

