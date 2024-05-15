NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager shot and killed at a house party over the weekend is being remembered.
Investigators have identified the victim as 16-year-old Ygor Correia of Bellingham.
Correia was shot at a party in Northboro early Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Another teen was hurt.
Three people are facing charges in connection with the shooting.
A GoFundMe set up to assist in funeral costs, including transporting Correia home to Brazil for burial, has so far raised over $11,000.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)