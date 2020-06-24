Teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker released from jail on $400K bond

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Chrystul Kizer is pictured during a hearing in the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 15, 2019. Her lawyers, public defenders Larisa Vargas Benitez-Morgan, left, and Carl Johnson talk during the hearing. Kizer was 16 years old when she met Randal P. Volar III, 33, at a bus stop. He offered to give her a ride home, then got her number. The next time they met, according to Chrystul, he took her to dinner and shopping then made clear what he expected in return. For two years, Volar regularly engaged in sexual abuse of Chrystul, and without her knowing it, filmed their interactions. Little did she know, Volar was under investigation by local police for abusing and filming many more girls but they had not yet arrested him. One night, after resisting his advances, Chrystul shot Volar in the head. She lit his house on fire and fled in his car. After posting about the crime on Facebook Live, she was arrested and charged with his murder. Now, her case is at the center of a nationwide debate, taking place in the post Me Too era, about what it means to be a victim, which women are believed, and who should be held accountable. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(CNN) — A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker was released from jail Monday on $400,000 bond, according to the organization that paid for her release.

Chrystul Kizer, 19, had been jailed for nearly two years since being charged in connection with the June 2018 death of Randall P. Volar III, according to the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

“We are elated to know Chrystul will no longer be locked in a cage simply for wanting to live,” the bond fund said in a statement. “No one should be incarcerated for surviving violence against them.”

Kizer, who is Black, was allegedly trafficked by Volar, who was White, beginning when she was 16 years old, the bond fund said.

Kizer maintains that Volar’s death was the result of self-defense, the fund said.

“Far too often, survivors of violence — especially Black women and girls — are punished for defending themselves,” the statement said. “Chrystul’s case highlights the urgent need for the criminal legal system to stop prosecuting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

Kizer is facing first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges, according to Kenosha County court records.

Her original $1 million bond was reduced to $400,000 in February, according to court records. Her bond was signed Monday and posted Tuesday.

When Kizer’s case ends, the bond money will be used to establish a national fund for survivors of domestic and sexual violence facing charges, the statement said.

Last year, Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency while serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 years old.

Brown was 30 years old when she was granted clemency and had served 15 years in prison.

Brown’s case drew the attention of several high-profile advocates including a US congressman, several Tennessee lawmakers and a number of A-List celebrities. Comedian Amy Schumer, reality star Kim Kardashian West and actress Ashley Judd were among those who called for Brown’s clemency.

