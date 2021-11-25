IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a teenager in connection with multiple car breaks and vehicle theft in Ipswich.

Jesse Marchand-Layton, 18, of Gloucester, was arrested on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, shoplifting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle without authority, and speeding.

Officers responding to an attempted theft at DJ’s Variety Store, locates at the corner of Washington Street and Broadway Avenue, around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday confronted Marchand-Layton, according to Ipswich police.

Marchand-Layton was seen entering an employee’s vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Officers then began searching for Marchand-Layton in an area he is known to frequent and found him driving a white SUV. They closed in and placed him under arrest.

Several items that had been stolen from DJ’s Variety were found in Marchand-Layton’s possession when he was arrested, police said.

Police determined that the vehicle Marchand-Layton had been driving was also stolen.

Marchand-Layton is currently being held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Ipswich District Court on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

