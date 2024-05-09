WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested just over a week after a driver was found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a house in Worcester, police announced.

The shooting and crash happened on Paine Street in Worcester near 9 p.m. on April 30. In an update Thursday, police said a 16-year-old male had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Worcester police said officers responding to a report of a vehicle into a house on the night of April 30 soon found the male driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital.

Following his arrest, police said the 16-year-old is charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

No further information was immediately available.

