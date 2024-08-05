BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on armed robbery charges in Allston Sunday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to 1383 Commonwealth Ave. for a report of a large group fight involving a knife, police said. The address is listed as Lee’s 2 Market convenience store.

Officers were told that a group of people, including the 17-year-old boy, were trying to steal a person’s moped. The victim tried to stop the suspects from stealing it, but the 17-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him, police said.

The victim was able to take the knife away, but the teenager allegedly punched him multiple times, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the victim holding the 17-year-old down on the ground, police said.

The victim refused medical treatment and the 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit, armed assault with intent to rob.

The teenager is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

