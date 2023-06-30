TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old from Taunton is now facing charges in connection with incidents of racist and homophobic vandalism at a home and a synagogue in Taunton earlier this month, police announced Thursday.

The incident happened on June 16 when police said officers initially responded to a home on Everett Street for a report of vandalism. Once on scene, police said officers found homophobic and racist graffiti on a car and a recycling bin.

While officers were on Everett Street, police said they received additional reports of vandalism at the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton on nearby Winthrop Street.

At the synagogue, police said they found a swastika and “other hateful references” spray-painted on a wall.

Police said the handwriting in both the graffiti on Everett Street and the graffiti at the synagogue appeared similar.

Taunton police chief Edward Walsh responded in a statement on June 21, describing the vandalism, in part, as “acts of hate and intolerance.”

“We will aggressively investigate these crimes and work with the district attorney to prosecute those responsible for these acts to the furthest extent of the law,” Walsh said.

In Thursday’s update, police said they identified the 15-year-old male as a suspect and said he will be summonsed to Taunton Juvenile Court at a later date.

The teen is facing charges including property damage to intimidate, malicious destruction to a motor vehicle and two counts of vandalizing property, according to Taunton police.

