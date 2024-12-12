BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old woman who was injured in a head-on crash in Braintree earlier this month died Tuesday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Alexia Nixon, of Weymouth, died at Boston Medical Center days after she was in an SUV that was hit by an alleged drunk driver, the office said in a statement.

The SUV was struck by a driver in a pickup truck at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 1, near 655 Union St., according to the office. The 18-year-old driver of the SUV and another passenger were hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The pickup truck driver, 39-year-old Ryan Gorman, of Holbrook, was also hospitalized, the DA’s office said.

Gorman pleaded not guilty to three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, one count of driving negligently so as to endanger, and one count of failing to drive within marked lanes.

He was released on $5,000 cash bail, officials said. He is due back in Quincy District Court on Jan. 2.

The crash remains under investigation.

