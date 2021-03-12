Teenager, dog rescued from Acton pond after falling through ice

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage boy and his dog were pulled to safety after falling through the ice at a pond in Acton Friday evening.

Crews were called to the scene on School Street just before 5 p.m. found a 14-year-old boy and a dog hanging onto a broken piece of ice, according to a release issued by the department.

The pond is said to be about seven feet deep and rescuers donned ice water rescue suits to bring the pair safely back to shore.

Neither the boy nor the dog was seriously injured.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)