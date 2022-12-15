BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a teenager was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Boston Police Department said the teen was injured in the area of Boylston Street.

Details on the condition of the teen or the shooting itself have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)