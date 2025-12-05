SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a teenager was hit by a vehicle in Salisbury during the town’s tree lighting ceremony Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Salisbury Town Common.

Salisbury police and fire crews blocked off part of Bridge Road to traffic while investigators swept the scene.

Police told 7NEWS the teenager had serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

