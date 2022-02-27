NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized with serious burns following a house fire in Norton on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responding to a 1-alarm blaze at a single-family home on North Washington Street found heavy smoke on all floors of the house, according to Norton fire officials.

Firefighters located the source of the fire in the basement, where they also found a 19-year-old man who suffered a serious leg burn, fire official said. They pulled the teenager out of the home and provided initial treatment.

The teenager was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for further treatment.

Crews extinguished the fire in approximately 10 minutes, according to Norton fire officials.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

