DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being ejected from her vehicle in a single-car crash in Dover, New Hampshire on Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Exit 9 southbound on the Spaulding Turnpike found the Madison Smith, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, suffering from serious injuries outside of her 2004 Honda CRV, state police said.

Smith was taken to Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover before being airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to New Hampshire state police.

A preliminary investigation determined Smith lost control of the Honda and drove off the right side of the roadway, causing the car to roll over.

Although speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

