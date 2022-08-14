BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m..

Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boston Police are still investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)