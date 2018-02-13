Teenager injured in shooting outside department store in California

WOODLAND, Calif. (WHDH) — A teenager was injured after a shooting in a department store parking lot in California.

James Leary said he was visiting his friend who works at Ross when he thought he heard metal work on the roof. Leary said it sounded like someone hammering a piece of metal but it turned out to be bullets.

Leary ran outside to a car and said he saw the 18-year-old driver standing outside of it after getting hit with glass or shrapnel. Leary said the bullets must have been inches away from hitting the driver.

Elizabeth Moreno said she saw a woman speed away from the scene in a car and believes she may have been the shooter.

“I was scared for my life because I thought she was going to hit us,” said Moreno.

