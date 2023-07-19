RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager from Brockton was killed while three others were hospitalized after a vehicle went off of a road and hit a tree in Randolph Tuesday night.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Terry Boston, Jr., 15, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened off of North Main Street.

Randolph police were first called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where officials found a Nissan Altima had been travelling southbound when it left the road and crashed into a tree near 701 North Main St.

According to the DA’s office, three passengers were injured, including a male who was taken to Boston Medical Center via helicopter and admitted to an intensive care unit. The two other passengers, both females, were taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance.

“I join the Randolph Police in extending my condolences to young Mr. Boston’s family on this tragic loss of life,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

Officials added that as of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.

