WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Worcester police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2018 after a 16-year-old was found with a gunshot wound late Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the area of Holland Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots with a male that may have been shot, police said Sunday.

Officers found a group of four young males near 1232 Main Street tending to a 16-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital; he later died.

Initial investigation suggests the group was walking back to a nearby home when several shots rang out, police said. Several neighbors told police they thought the shots were fireworks.

A man was seen getting into a small vehicle and driving off from the scene after the shooting, according to police. Authorities are seeking a description of the man and the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 508-799-8651.

