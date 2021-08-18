CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage boy was seriously injured after being struck by a train in Chelmsford on Wednesday, officials said.

The 17-year-old was walking along a set of train tracks in the area of Drexel Drive near the Westford line around 12:10 p.m. when he was struck, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the boy was unaware of the approaching train.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration are assisting Chelmsford police with an investigation.

