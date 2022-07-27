BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has died after shots were fired in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night.

Boston Police said the shooting happened in the area of 28 Ellington Street, near a playground sometime before 7:25 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told 7NEWS they heard multiple gun shots before seeing someone run away from the scene.

“I had just seen the boy getting his chest pumped on,” one woman told 7NEWS. “I didn’t really see the shooting – I heard it and then I saw them doing chest compressions, and then the ambulance, (with) them putting him inside. That was it.”

No arrests have been made yet as police officers and detectives continue to sweep the area for evidence.

At a news conference, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden condemned the violence, with Wu telling reporters she was deeply devastated.

“When we see the loss of life, particularly a young child, we are all robbed of the potential, the life that was ahead of this young person,” she said.

“We have to get ahold of the guns that are on our street and in our young people’s hands, so that hopefully, we won’t have another one of these happen again,” Hayden added.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston Police.

