Teenager shot, wounded in Oxford; suspect in custody

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say one teenager was shot and injured in Oxford Saturday and another teen is now in custody.

Officers responding to the area of 339 Main St. around 4 p.m. found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released fled the scene after firing the shot, according to Police Chief Anthony P. Saad.

The suspect did not have the firearm in his possession when he was arrested a short way away from the scene.

The firearm, a 380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, was located nearly two hours after the incident.

Police are currently interviewing several witnesses to determine the cause of the shooting.

The suspect is facing several charges including, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.

More charges are expected to come as the investigation continues.

There is no active threat to the public’s safety according to Town Manager Jennifer Callahan.

