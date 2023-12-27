BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Dorchester, Boston police said. 

The shooting happened on Bellevue Street near 3 p.m. 

The teen, 16, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police had not made any arrests and said they did not have any suspects in the shooting as of around 4 p.m.

Police did not immediately share any additional information. 

Flying over the area, though, SKY7-HD spotted multiple officers putting up crime tape while their investigation continued. 

Authorities cleared the scene shortly before 5 p.m. but described their investigation as “active and ongoing.”

