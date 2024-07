BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are accused of a string of break-ins in Blackstone.

Police said the teens broke into cars on Michelle Lane and Ascension Street.

Investigators said they also broke into a dispensary and a Mexican restaurant on Main Street.

The teens are facing several charges and will be arraigned next week.

