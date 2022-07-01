BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of teenagers was arrested following a vandalism of T cars and an assault on a cab driver with a hammer and glass bottle, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The department said officers were first called to the JFK/UMass station around 10:45 p.m. over reports of train windows being “maliciously damaged.”

Arriving officers then talked to a 53-year-old male victim and witness who told them that a group of teens on the Ashmont platform had allegedly been kicking and breaking Red Line train car windows.

The group had then apparently made their way to the station’s pick-up drop-off area, where they approached an off-duty cab driver.

When the teens told the victim they wanted a ride, the driver explained he was not on-duty and at the station to pick up a family member. The group then proceeded to spit on the victim and attack him with a hammer and glass bottle.

Police said a witness was able to point out the alleged teens to the responding officers. When approached, police say they immediately fled, but were apprehended.

A 14-year-old male from Boston was brought into custody, facing a charge of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon-Glass Bottle. A 16-year-old Boston female was also brought into custody for Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon-Hammer, while a 13-year-old from Boston was brought into custody for allegedly spitting on the victim.

A full report on the incident has not been released because the investigation is still active and involves juveniles, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

