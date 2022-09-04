BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday.

Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired.

Police had observed two males on a scooter in the area lose control of the scooter before fleeing from officers on foot.

After a brief foot chase, police took the individuals into custody and recovered two firearms, as well as ammunition.

The two juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on various firearms charges.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)