A group of teenagers attempted to run out on a bill at a local Ohio restaurant Sunday night, leading to a dangerous chase, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. when Kayla Sherman was working at Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby. Police said that’s when three teenagers entered the restaurant and asked for a table, but ordered food to go. When the food came, they allegedly left without paying.

“I saw our manager kind of taking off through the front door, saying, ‘I’m going to call police,’ so I went running out there with him,” Sherman said.

Police said the manager was trying to get the license plate number, but one of the teenagers removed the temporary tag from the window. Sherman and another employee were near the car when the 16-year-old driver started driving, knocking Sherman onto the hood. The driver then allegedly took off with Sherman hanging on.

Sherman said the teens started throwing things at her out of the sunroof. Another employee was hanging onto the door of the car, but let go in the shopping plaza parking lot.

The driver turned then onto Euclid Avenue driving at approximately 60 miles per hour at the busiest intersection in Lake County. After attempts by police to stop the driver, she turned onto a side street and Sherman was able to get off the car.

The car tried eluding from Wickcliffe police, but got stuck in a snow mound, police said. All three were arrested and are facing charges, and the driver is facing a felony charge.

