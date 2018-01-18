LENNOX HEAD, New South Wales — A pair of teenagers caught in a rip current in Australia were rescued by a drone.

The drone flew over head and dropped a flotation device to the 15 and 17 year olds.

Once inflated, the waves carried the boys to shore.

Both were injured and exhausted once they were on land.

Officials said this is the first time a drone has made a rescue.

