BOSTON (WHDH) - Three of the four teens facing charges in connection with an assault of a 20-year-old musician outside South Station last month were arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court and released to their parents on several conditions.

The three teems, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston and a 16-year-old from South Boston were released on the conditions that they stay away from the victim and South Station and observe a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. They’ll return to court on August 30.

The fourth juvenile, a 16-year-old from South Boston, will be arraigned on August 2.

All four teens are charged with assault and battery and larceny under $1,200.

The teens allegedly jumped out of an SUV just before midnight on June 23 and attacked the man, who was visiting Boston with his girlfriend. The victim had to be hospitalized following the assault.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Adam Neufell, drummer for the Worcester-based band Young Other, was outside South Station looking at a map with his girlfriend when several young men jumped out of a gray Toyota 4Runner and yelled at him to “get a haircut.” One of the suspects then punched Neufell before the others joined the attack, video shows.

“Adam’s our little brother and he’s the youngest in the band and the rest of us, we take care of him wherever we go and seeing him so defenseless on the ground … it shatters our hearts because we couldn’t be there for him in a time of need,” said Dale Belliveau, Neufell’s bandmate.

The band had to cancel several shows due to the attack.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a young man who was doing nothing more than enjoying a pleasant summer evening in Boston with his girlfriend,” said Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. “Instead he ended up beaten and hospitalized after an outburst of teenage violence. I’m deeply grateful to the witness who provided evidence that helped police identify his attackers.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)