Teens charged with breaking into shed in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens are facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a shed in Brockton early Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a break-in on Clinton Street at 1:30 a.m. allegedly entered the back yard and yelled “Brockton police!” officials said. Two males allegedly ran from the shed and the officers caught them after a short pursuit, police said.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with breaking and entering into a building, disorderly conduct and disrupting the peace.

