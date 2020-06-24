SEATTLE (WHDH) — A group of teenagers recording a now-viral TikTok video claim they found human remains in a suitcase that washed up on the shore of West Seattle.

In a video posted by TikTok user ughhenry, the teens could be seen gathering around a black suitcase that was resting on the rocks of Alki Beach.

The teen who recorded the video said that they thought there may be money in the bag. One of the girls unzipped the bag and used a stick to open it.

“As SOON as we opened it, the smell was overwhelming,” the TikTok user captioned the video.

Another teen called the police to investigate the bag further.

Detectives responded to the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW on Friday afternoon after Seattle police say they received a call about a suspicious bag on the beach. They did not confirm if this call came from the teens in the TikTok video.

First responders discovered human remains in several bags, police said.

An active investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)