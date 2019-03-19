Teen’s disappearance reaches 15-year anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Vt. (AP) — Tuesday marks the 15th anniversary of a Vermont teen’s disappearance.

WCAX-TV reports 17-year-old Brianna Maitland vanished in March 2004 after she left her job at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery.

Her car was found the next day at an abandoned farmhouse, not far from the inn.

Her father, Bruce Maitland, has since started the nonprofit Private Investigators for the Missing to help families in similar situations.

Vermont State Police say troopers are continuing to investigate Brianna’s disappearance, and they believe she may have been a victim of foul play.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

