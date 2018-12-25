Teen’s emotional reaction to Harvard acceptance goes viral

(WHDH) — A Chicago teenager’s ecstatic and emotional reaction to being accepted into the prestigious Harvard University in Cambridge has quickly gone viral.

Video captured the moment Amado Candelario learned his lifelong dream had finally come true.

“I can’t open the portal because I’m going to cry,” he could be heard saying with tears in his eyes.

Moments later, Candelario jumped for joy as he shouted, “Oh my God, I got in!”

Candelario told 7News that he has wanted to attend Harvard since middle school and that his family is incredibly proud.

“There were a lot of tears shed because it’s a big thing for somebody like me, for the community that I come from, to get accepted to a prestigious university like Harvard. For that, I’m grateful,” he said.

Candelario plans to study political science.

