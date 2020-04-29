BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenage girls accused of stealing a car in Boston were cuffed and placed into custody on Wednesday — days after an 11-year-old girl did the exact same thing.

The girls’ identities were not released due to their age were arrested in a stolen Audi on Hazelton Street in Mattapan shortly after noontime.

Jeff Kelly was doing some surveying work on Blue Hill Avenue and said he walked into the building, leaving his keys in the console of his 2006 Audi for just a second.

That is when he said his car was taken.

“Within 20 seconds they were off with the car,” Kelly said. “As I was walking out the other guys said, “Was that your black car?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ and he said, ‘They just stole it.’ and I had seen the three kids hanging around on the corner. So they were watching me.”

This incident comes just days after Boston police responded to what appeared to be a carjacking.

The suspect in that case allegedly confronted two men in a car on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, ordered them out and drove off.

Police later located that car a mile away and the driver, they said, was an 11-year-old girl.

That girl is not facing charges due to her age.

Kelly said that while the two incidents are concerning, he is just thankful police were able to recover his car.

“It’s astounding and it’s also a little sad that 15-year-old kids have to steal cars,” he said.

Police are investigating the brazen thefts and say this is a teachable moment.

They are reminding residents to make sure their cars are locked at all times.

