BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The names of two of the victims of a fatal Brimfield crash that killed three teens have been released.

The two adult victims were Vincent Ardizzoni, 19, of Holland, and Shane Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield. The third victim, a 17-year-old Oxford boy, is a juvenile, so the State Police will not be releasing his name.

According to a statement by the Massachusetts State Police, responders arrived to the area of East Brimfield and Holland Road at approximately 12:50 a.m. to find a 2006 Nissan Sentra rolled over and 40 feet deep into the treeline.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Ardizzoni was likely the driver.

It was later determined that a fourth occupant, a 17-year-old Brookfield boy, left the scene prior to the arrival of state troopers and had checked himself into Harrington Hospital with serious injuries.

Two victims attended Tantasqua High School, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that the lives of two of our Tantasqua High School students were lost in a tragic accident overnight. Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff,” school officials said in a statement.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

