SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WHDH) — A group of teenagers gave a 5-year-old boy with autism a birthday he’ll never forget by teaching him how to use a skateboard.

Kristen Braconi took her son Carter to celebrate his birthday at a skate park last Tuesday so he could play with his scooter.

When a group of teenagers showed up, Carter, who also has ADHD, was initially nervous, Braconi told Storyful.

She says the group made a big effort to include Carter in their fun.

One of the teenagers gave Carter a mini skateboard and showed him how to use it.

They then sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

“They were absolutely amazing with him and included him and were so beyond kind,” Braconi wrote on Facebook. “It brought me to tears.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)