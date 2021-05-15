Teens turn out for vaccines at Reggie Lewis Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston teenagers came out to the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury for COVID-19 vaccines, as officials urge now-eligible teens to get vaccinated.

The center’s Youth Day clinic came after federal officials cleared the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers between 12 and 15 years old earlier in the week.

“It is very encouraging to see so many young people out here getting vaccinated,” said Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia. “We really need to open back up and this is the best way to do so.”

