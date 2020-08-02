Teens with disabilities train on Natick track with paralympic athlete during pandemic

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Teenage athletes living with disabilities throughout Massachusetts have been training in the sport of track in Natick.

Katrina Gerhard, a paralympic athlete and Boston Marathon finisher, works with girls with disabilities on the Natick High School track while sports are on hold during the pandemic.

Joe Walsh, president of the Adaptive Sports New England, said the training is part of a series that they run to give those living with disabilities an opportunity to be in a sports program weekly.

Recently, girls from central Massachusetts trained with Gerhard to get acclimated on the track. One of her students was Lilly, an incoming freshman from Holden, who dreams of joining her high school team and participating in a marathon.

“I like training with other people because they help me do things that I wouldn’t be able to do by myself, that I don’t know how, to do” Lilly said.

For Gerhard, a program like this gives her joy because she is able to train others like her.

“I think when I first started there weren’t a lot of people in Massachusetts who were doing it,” Gerhard said.

