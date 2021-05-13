BOSTON (AP) — Three organizations across the state are sharing nearly $1 million in grants to help teenagers either struggling with or at risk of developing substance abuse disorder, officials announced Thursday.

The grants announced by the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Health are going to programs for youths ages 13 through 17 in Beverly, Boston and Springfield.

They are the Action for Boston Community Development, the Springfield public schools, and the Northshore Education Consortium in Beverly.

The programs provide tutoring, recreational activities, and intervention or recovery support programs.

“Research has shown that being in a school setting that promotes recovery provides students with an influential network that can lead to academic success and a reduction in substance use,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement. “This award will expand after-school and outside of school supports particularly in response to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grants will be issued over three years.

