21-year-old Jack Teixeira has requested a new court appointed attorney in his espionage trial. The Massachusetts Air National Guard member is accused of leaking federal classified documents to an online message board.

Teixeira was arrested in April at his home in Dighton, Massachusetts. Court documents allege he shared classified information to a Discord group of about 50 members starting in December.

His current lawyers say the additional attorney is necessary considering the complexity of the espionage charges Teixeira is facing.

He’s currently behind bars while he awaits trial.

