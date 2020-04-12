Telemedicine and social distancing in effect for pets’ visits to the vet

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As hospitals and medical practitioners embrace social distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, veterinarians are adopting the same measures with their four-legged patients.

At the Brockton Animal Hospital, like many clinics in Massachusetts, pet owners now hand their dog or cat over to vet techs wearing masks, who bring the animal inside to see a masked veterinarian.

The animal’s owner waits outside, and if they do have to come inside, veterinarian Ronald Hirschberg says markings on the floor remind owners to maintain their social distance.

“I’ve been through some strange things in the years I’ve been in practice and this is clearly one of the most challenging,” Hirschberg said. “It’s bizarre.”

And to ease the number of complicated vet visits and lessen the potential transmission of the coronavirus, the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Veterinary Medicine approved new policy guidelines that “permit the use of Telemedicine” for vets during the state of emergency.

The telemedicine policy says vets must have an existing “Veterinary-Client-Patient Relationship” with the animal’s owner unless it’s an extreme emergency. Also, the vet has “sufficient knowledge of the patient to initiate at least a preliminary diagnosis” and can “follow-up.”

But while Hirshberg says while telemedicine is a valuable tool, especially treating minor health problems, nothing beats a vet actually seeing your pet.

“I think certainly it has its role, but it’s not a replacement,” Hirshberg said.

