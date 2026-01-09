Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend. Unfortunately, that does come with some chances for rain with our temperature warm-up.

We still have chances for some isolated rain showers this evening. They’ll be pretty light, so don’t expect many impacts. Overnight lows will drop down to the upper 30s.

Saturday starts dry but we have chances for rain beginning after around 5-6 p.m. This may very briefly start as a wintry mix or freezing rain in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, but for most this will be plain rain.

The rain will linger into early Sunday morning but we’ll dry out pretty quickly and become partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Most of Sunday will be quiet but we are tracking the chance for some isolated snow showers or squalls Sunday evening and Sunday night with an increasing wind.

That does include during the Patriots game. It’ll be cold and windy at Gillette so make sure to bundle up!

Monday will be a temporary cooldown back to the 20s in the morning and upper 30s in the afternoon with windy conditions making it feel much colder. Tuesday will be cold in the morning in the upper 20s with highs mild again in the low 40s. Skies will be bright and winds a bit breezy. Some showers are possible mid-week with a chance for a coastal storm on Friday. Stay tuned!