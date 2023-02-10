Daytime temperatures in Boston could reach up to 60 degrees on Friday and tie a record set in 1990, just a week after record cold swept through the area.

By noontime and the early afternoon today, temps between Boston and most of Rhode Island could rise up to highs of 60 degrees, while parts of the Cape and central Mass. see a slightly cooler 55.

The city of Worcester itself could tie a record as well, with a forecasted high of 55 degrees matching a record set in 1909.

The warm conditions come less than a week after Boston had its coldest morning since 1957, hitting -10 degrees on Feb. 4.

Also like last week, strong wind gusts are expected in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire Friday, with speeds reaching up to 50 mph in Fitchburg and 30-36 mph from Boston to the North Shore.

For more information on today’s forecast, as well as what to expect for the weekend, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog and video forecast here.

