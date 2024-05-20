Our week is already off to a much better start compared to the cool, gray weather we had this past weekend. Temperatures for your Monday evening will cool into the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out at the low to mid 50s, and skies tonight will have increasing clouds.

While the clouds may linger early Tuesday morning, eventually we’ll see mostly sunny conditions. The sun, in combination with a wind shift from the south-southwest, will bring those summer-like temperatures into our area for the first time this year.

That means if you’re headed to the Celtics game, you’ll be greeted with warm temperatures. However, we are still in the time of year where overnight temperatures will still be on the cooler side, so post-game temps will drop to the 60s.

While the temperature increases, the humidity will as well. It won’t be oppressive, but you’ll notice the stickiness. Thursday will be the worst day for the humidity.

Wednesday will be an even hotter day with bright, sunny skies and a light breeze. Thursday will be similar, except we can’t rule out isolated showers and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

The upcoming weekend looks cooler but dry except for Memorial Day when right now we have chances again for isolated showers.