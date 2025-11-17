Get ready for some more chilly days ahead this week! Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year with only one warmer day ahead.

Tuesday will start off as a cold one! We’ll get down to the mid to upper 20s but with the breeze it’ll feel like the upper teens and low 20s. Bundle up as you head out the door! Sunny skies will help us warm up to the low to mid 40s. With the breeze, though, it’ll only feel like the 30s during the warmest part of the day.

Wednesday will reach the low 20s in the morning but will top off in the low to mid 40s. It will be bright but thankfully there won’t really be a wind so technically it should feel a whole lot warmer!

Thursday will be a copy-and-paste forecast from Wednesday.

Skies are looking partly sunny with lows in the low 20s and highs in the low 40s. We’ll stay dry!

A quick warm-up will hit Friday. The morning will still be chilly in the low 30s but highs will reach all the way into the low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’re tracking our next chance for some showers mainly in the evening and overnight.

Saturday morning we’ll dry up quickly and the rest of the day is looking partly sunny but cooler than Friday. Lows will be relatively mild for this time of year in the low 40s with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday: bright in the upper 20s to mid to upper 40s. Monday: bright from 30 to near 50 degrees. Stay tuned!