If you thought Monday was cold and breezy, just wait until you see the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday!

Overnight tonight, lows will get down to the mid to upper teens. However, with gusty winds, that’ll only feel like the single digits. At least we’re not record cold. It’s a good reminder that it always could be worse.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be around 10 degrees colder than average, only reaching the mid to upper 20s.

That doesn’t sound too bad, but when you factor in the wind gusts topping 30 mph, that’ll feel like the single digits and the teens throughout the day. Make sure to bundle up from head to toe!

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny, but just as cold and just as windy. The morning will be especially frigid, but it’s still not quite record cold.

Highs will again top off in the mid 20s with winds gusting to over 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday but a few degrees warmer. Friday looks to be much warmer in the mid to upper 30s with only slightly breezy winds.

The forecast for this weekend is definitely up in the air. Forecast models have been back-and-forth with a chance for some snow, primarily on Saturday. For now, we are leaving a snow chance in but we will have to see how things progress over the next few days.