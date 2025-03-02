We’ve only got one more day of bitter-cold temperatures before we start to see our next spring-like warm-up. However, it does come with some wet weather.

Overnight into your Monday morning will be frigid. Make sure you bundle up before you head out the door in the morning! Lows will again get down to the single digits and the teens. It’ll feel even colder than that.

Even with mostly sunny skies, temperatures won’t budge much Monday. Highs will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s. The good news is we lose the wind so we won’t have wind chills only in the teens like we did Sunday. There’s a chance for a spot snow shower on the Cape.

It will be breezy Tuesday, but we’ve got a major warm-up to the mid to upper 40s. It’ll still be dry, but there will be just a couple more clouds around.

Wednesday it’ll really feel like spring! Highs will warm even further into the low to mid 50s. That does come with some rain and wind, though, especially toward the second half of the day. Have your raincoat ready!

Thursday will be even warmer in the upper 50s with more chances for some scattered showers. It’ll be breezy, but not as windy as Wednesday.

Friday is when we’ll see temperatures rebounding back down. Highs will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be bright, but breezy conditions will make it feel even cooler. Next weekend we’re watching for some chances for rain and snow.

Looking longer-term, into mid March, we’re looking at likely warmer-than-average temperatures.