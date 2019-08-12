Tempers flare at Fall River city council meeting after embattled mayor arrives

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tempers flared at a Fall River city council meeting Monday night when embattled Mayor Jaisel Correia stepped into the room.

Correia took a seat at the table and was asked by council members to return to the audience.

Correia argued that as mayor he has the right to attend any city meeting and urged City Council President, Cliff Ponte, to “show some decorum.”

That statement did not sit well with Ponte.

“This is the city council chamber,” he said. “You are not going to come down to the city council chamber and talk to me about decorum. The lack of decorum comes from you. Walking into the city council meeting and sitting at the table whenever you please.”

Mayor Correia is facing federal charges for tax evasion.

He was recalled last year but then won the recall election.