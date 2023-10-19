NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A temple in Newton hosted a special service Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Israel as the country continues its war with Hamas.

Congregants at Temple Emanuel held the service in honor of those fighting and living in Israel.

Speaking with 7NEWS, advocates said the war is affecting everyone in the Jewish community.

“There are members of this community here in Boston who have lost family members in Israel,” said Jeremy Burton, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “Innocent people are going to be harmed and that is a tragedy and there is an extraordinary moral need to pay attention to the civilians who are in harm’s way.”

Those at Tuesday’s service were urged to donate to the Israel Emergency Fund, which is raising money for Israeli victims.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)