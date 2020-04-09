Temple Tiferet Shalom in Peabody hosting virtual Passover Seder

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Jewish holiday of Passover is underway and one synagogue is preparing to host a virtual Seder on Thursday night.

Temple Tiferet Shalom in Peabody will be using the video-conferencing site Zoom to hold a Seder.

Rabbi David Kudan is encouraging families to celebrate Passover in small groups and to connect with each other online.

Passover is eight days long, ending on April 16.

