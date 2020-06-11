Templeton woman dies after large tire, rim goes through windshield of her vehicle in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Templeton woman died after a large tire and rim went through the windshield of her vehicle on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to reports of a serious crash on Route 2 westbound at Mt. Elam Road around 1 p.m. discovered that the tire and rim struck the windshield of a Jeep and hit the driver, identified as a 42-year-old woman.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Leominster Hospital before being flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she succumbed to her injuries, state police said.

Her name has not been released.

State police are working to determine what vehicle the tire and rim came from and whether it came off a vehicle’s axle or was being transported and became unsecured. They are also seeking the identity of the driver of that vehicle.

Investigators identified a vehicle that was in the area at the the time of the incident but say they have not determined whether that vehicle was the source of the tire and rim.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information is asked to call the state police — Leominster barracks at (978) 537-2188.

